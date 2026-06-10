Thunderbirds, Blue Angels fly in rare Super Delta formation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010899" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy Blue Angels aircraft fly in a rare Super Delta formation over Washington, D.C., June 14, 2026, during Freedom 250 activities commemorating the nation’s approaching 250th anniversary. Flyovers are a time-honored way for the Air Force and Navy to connect with the American public—honoring the past, celebrating the present and inspiring future generations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech Sgt. Anthony Nin Leclerec)