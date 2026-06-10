Thunderbirds, Blue Angels fly in rare Super Delta formation

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy Blue Angels aircraft fly in a rare Super Delta formation over Washington, D.C., June 14, 2026, during Freedom 250 activities commemorating the nation’s approaching 250th anniversary. Flyovers are a time-honored way for the Air Force and Navy to connect with the American public—honoring the past, celebrating the present and inspiring future generations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech Sgt. Anthony Nin Leclerec)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 23:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010899
|VIRIN:
|260615-F-ML658-4479
|Filename:
|DOD_111774185
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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