B-roll: 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team demobilization ceremony following Horn of Africa deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010891" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll footage from the official demobilization ceremony recognizing more than 200 Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers from the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, held June 14, 2026, at the Salem Convention Center in Salem, Ore. The Soldiers, from 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment; 741st Brigade Engineer Battalion; 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment; and 141st Brigade Support Battalion, deployed to the Horn of Africa from May 2025 to April 2026 as part of Task Force Bataan, a multi-state National Guard formation of more than 1,100 Soldiers from Oregon, New Mexico, Washington and Louisiana. The task force operated in support of U.S. Special Operations Command and U.S. Africa Command, conducting security and base defense operations at military installations in Djibouti, Kenya and Somalia. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)