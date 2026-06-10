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    B-roll: 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team demobilization ceremony following Horn of Africa deployment

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    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2026

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    B-roll footage from the official demobilization ceremony recognizing more than 200 Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers from the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, held June 14, 2026, at the Salem Convention Center in Salem, Ore. The Soldiers, from 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment; 741st Brigade Engineer Battalion; 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment; and 141st Brigade Support Battalion, deployed to the Horn of Africa from May 2025 to April 2026 as part of Task Force Bataan, a multi-state National Guard formation of more than 1,100 Soldiers from Oregon, New Mexico, Washington and Louisiana. The task force operated in support of U.S. Special Operations Command and U.S. Africa Command, conducting security and base defense operations at military installations in Djibouti, Kenya and Somalia. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 21:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010891
    VIRIN: 260614-Z-ZJ128-1008
    Filename: DOD_111774063
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: SALEM, OREGON, US

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    This work, B-roll: 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team demobilization ceremony following Horn of Africa deployment, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Horn of Africa
    Demobilization Ceremony
    Task Force Bataan
    Oregon National Guard

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