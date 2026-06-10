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Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Anthony Cress, shares why he serves, and how becoming a Military Technician (MT) helps him and his family be all they can be.



A Military Technician is a government civilian that maintains a dual employment status with the military. For Anthony, he works as a civilian Monday through Friday, and once a month, he puts on his uniform to fulfill his Army Reserve duties.



Anthony was looking for stability, and unlike active duty or active duty Reserve, he's able to stay in the same place because of his civilian job as a MT.



U.S. Army Reserve video by CPT Tim Yao