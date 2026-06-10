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    Staff Sgt. Anthony Cress

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    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2026

    Video by Capt. Timothy Yao 

    301st Public Affairs Detachment

    Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Anthony Cress, shares why he serves, and how becoming a Military Technician (MT) helps him and his family be all they can be.

    A Military Technician is a government civilian that maintains a dual employment status with the military. For Anthony, he works as a civilian Monday through Friday, and once a month, he puts on his uniform to fulfill his Army Reserve duties.

    Anthony was looking for stability, and unlike active duty or active duty Reserve, he's able to stay in the same place because of his civilian job as a MT.

    U.S. Army Reserve video by CPT Tim Yao

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 21:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010888
    VIRIN: 260615-A-KJ871-1001
    Filename: DOD_111774044
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Anthony Cress, by CPT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    miltech
    military technician
    301st PAD
    Anthony cress
    army reserve

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