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    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Type Commander’s Amphibious Training | F-35B carrier Qualifications

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    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Weston Lindstrom 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing conduct carrier qualifications aboard during the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Type Commander’s Amphibious Training (TCAT), aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), June 13, 2026. TCAT is a military exercise designed to enhance mobility and integration between the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. The amphibious force is an integrated powerhouse providing sea, land, and air operations, giving geographic combatant commanders a more flexible, agile force for aggregated or dis-aggregated operations across the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps video By Lance Cpl Weston Lindstrom)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 19:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010880
    VIRIN: 260613-M-NL718-1001
    Filename: DOD_111773903
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Type Commander’s Amphibious Training | F-35B carrier Qualifications, by LCpl Weston Lindstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    26MEU
    TCAT
    Navy250
    America250
    Freedom250
    Proteus

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