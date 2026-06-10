26th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Type Commander’s Amphibious Training | F-35B carrier Qualifications

U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing conduct carrier qualifications aboard during the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Type Commander’s Amphibious Training (TCAT), aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), June 13, 2026. TCAT is a military exercise designed to enhance mobility and integration between the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. The amphibious force is an integrated powerhouse providing sea, land, and air operations, giving geographic combatant commanders a more flexible, agile force for aggregated or dis-aggregated operations across the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps video By Lance Cpl Weston Lindstrom)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 19:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010880
|VIRIN:
|260613-M-NL718-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111773903
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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