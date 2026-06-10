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    ITX 3-26 I 5/14 and 4th LEB participates in MDMX

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    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Video by Cpl. Carlina Holland 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)     

    U.S. Marines with 5th Battalion, 14th Marines, and 4th Law Enforcement Battalion execute live fire training for Marine Air-Ground Task Force Distributed Maneuver Exercise (MDMX) during Integrated Training Exercise 3-26, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 11 - 13, 2026. ITX is designed to generate combat readiness and ensure the Reserve Component provides critical strategic depth to the Total Force. From complex combined arms maneuvers to all-domain integration, these Marines are proving that they are ready to augment, reinforce, and fight alongside the active component at a moment's notice. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Carlina Holland)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 20:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010879
    VIRIN: 260613-M-PK029-1001
    Filename: DOD_111773895
    Length: 00:03:59
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, ITX 3-26 I 5/14 and 4th LEB participates in MDMX, by Cpl Carlina Holland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MFRITX326, ITX326, USMCNEWS, MAGTF, COCOM, Reserve

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