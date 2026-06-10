ITX 3-26 I 5/14 and 4th LEB participates in MDMX

U.S. Marines with 5th Battalion, 14th Marines, and 4th Law Enforcement Battalion execute live fire training for Marine Air-Ground Task Force Distributed Maneuver Exercise (MDMX) during Integrated Training Exercise 3-26, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 11 - 13, 2026. ITX is designed to generate combat readiness and ensure the Reserve Component provides critical strategic depth to the Total Force. From complex combined arms maneuvers to all-domain integration, these Marines are proving that they are ready to augment, reinforce, and fight alongside the active component at a moment's notice. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Carlina Holland)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 20:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010879
|VIRIN:
|260613-M-PK029-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111773895
|Length:
|00:03:59
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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