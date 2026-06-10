U.S. Air Force Warrior Games athletes practice pickleballl during Warrior Games Training in San Antonio, Texas, June 12, 2026. The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operatios Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Sergio Avalos)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 17:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010873
|VIRIN:
|260612-F-PJ095-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111773788
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Wounded Warriors train in preparation for Warrior Games: day 4 (b roll), by SSgt Sergio Avalos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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