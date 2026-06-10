B-Roll: 207th MIB(T) Visits Utah Beach during D-Day 82

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207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) Soldiers conduct a cultural visit to the Utah Beach D-Day Landing Memorial and Monument, in Saint-Martin-de-Varreville, France, 2 Jun. 2026.

207th MIB(T) supports D-Day 82 by providing necessary equipment, leading the Logistics Support Area and executing color guard duties throughout the observance. The 82nd anniversary of D-Day reminds us of the courage, sacrifice, and unity of U.S. and Allied forces who fought to liberate the world from tyranny. We honor the sacrifices of those who stormed the beaches of Normandy and parachuted behind enemy lines, ensuring their legacy endures for future generations. (U.S. Army video by MAJ Brian Andries)



Shot List:

00:00 - 00:03 | Close-Up | A tight low-angle tracking shot along the side of a vintage World War II military vehicle track, highlighting a metal plate marked with the word "NORMANDIE" against a cloudy sky.

00:03 - 00:09 | Close-Up | A static low-angle shot of a plastic flower arrangement at the base of a stone structure, featuring a small wooden Remembrance Cross decorated with a red poppy flower.

00:09 - 00:28 | Wide Shot (Tracking) | A low-angle forward-moving tracking shot along a sandy path lined with rustic wooden branch fencing, leading out toward the ocean water at Utah Beach.

00:28 - 00:35 | Medium Shot | A static shot of a weathered wooden stake driven into the sand, with the out-of-focus coastline and a grassy dune filling the background.

00:35 - 00:38 | Close-Up | A low-angle, tight shot focusing on coastal beach grass swaying in a heavy sea breeze.

00:38 - 00:44 | Close-Up (Low-Angle) | A water-level perspective of gentle ocean waves washing over a lone brown leaf resting on the wet sand.

00:44 - 00:49 | Close-Up (Low-Angle) | A similar water-level frame tracking small waves rolling across a patch of green seaweed on the shoreline.

00:49 - 00:54 | Medium Shot | A single yellow wildflower growing from a piece of weathered driftwood amidst dry grass blades.

00:54 - 01:00 | Wide Shot | A view from inside a concrete bunker viewport, looking out toward sand dunes, green coastal shrubs, and the sea under dark storm clouds.

01:00 - 01:09 | Wide Shot | A slightly wider, framed composition through a concrete bunker embrasure, showcasing the gray sea and grass-covered dunes on a cloudy day.

01:09 - 01:12 | Medium Shot | A dirt trail leading down to the beach, framed tightly by a wooden fence post and tall windblown beach grasses.



Part 2: Military Commemorations and Ceremonial Elements

01:12 - 01:17 | Medium Shot (Focus Pull) | A shot looking past a wooden fence wire fence, pulling focus onto the French and American national flags flying in tandem on distant poles.

01:17 - 01:21 | Medium Panning Shot | A smooth camera pan starting from a bronze military statue, sweeping across the grassy hill to reveal the American and French flags waving in the distance.

01:21 - 01:27 | Close-Up | A close-up profile shot of a bronze statue of a WWII-era soldier wearing an American M1 helmet, with the distant flags visible in the background.

01:27 - 01:33 | Medium Shot | A clear view of the French and American flags flying side-by-side on high flagpoles against a shifting cloud cover.

01:33 - 01:41 | Medium Shot | A direct view of the American flag fluttering in the heavy wind against a bright blue and cloudy sky.

01:41 - 01:48 | Medium Shot (Low-Angle) | Looking up from a low angle at the French national flag unfurled and waving strongly in the coastal breeze.

01:48 - 01:52 | Medium Shot | A static shot of a white wooden directional sign on a post with black lettering that reads "Utah Beach."

01:52 - 01:58 | Medium Shot (Over-the-Shoulder) | An over-the-shoulder shot of a U.S. Army soldier holding up a smartphone to take a photo of another soldier standing at attention near a large stone monument obelisk.



Part 3: Service Members Collecting Sand Keepsakes

01:58 - 02:03 | Medium Shot | A low-angle look at a bronze statue depicting a sailor in a pea coat and cap standing against a blue sky with white clouds.

02:03 - 02:16 | Close-Up | A tight shot of a U.S. Army soldier in Operational Camouflage Pattern (OCP) uniform kneeling on the beach, gathering sand into her hands as civilians pass in the background.

02:16 - 02:29 | Medium Shot | The U.S. Army soldier, Sgt. 1st Class Catherine Ponce, finishes placing beach sand into a small decorative glass bottle with a cork stopper, stands up, and holds the bottle up proudly for the camera with a smile.

02:29 - 02:35 | Medium Shot | A second female U.S. Army soldier, sporting an Airborne shoulder tab, crouches down near the rolling surf to wash off her glass keepsake bottle.

02:35 - 02:43 | Medium Shot | A male U.S. Army soldier, Sgt. Gabriel Abreu, kneels on the shoreline, carefully polishing and holding out a glass bottle filled with beach sand labeled "D-DAY UTAH BEACH."

02:43 - 02:48 | Medium Shot | A female U.S. Army soldier, Cpl. Audrian Kindle, smiles broadly at the camera while pressing a cork stopper into her newly filled sand bottle.

02:48 - 02:53 | Close-Up | A tight, detailed view of a hand holding a small glass jar filled with gray sand, featuring a custom label reading "6.6.1944 UTAH BEACH."

02:53 - 02:57 | Close-Up | A soldier holds up a corked glass sand jar directly in front of the lens, with his smiling face blurred in the soft background.



Part 4: Official Memorial Activities and Large Monuments

02:57 - 03:02 | Wide Shot (Tracking) | A low-angle tracking shot following behind three U.S. Army soldiers in uniform as they walk up a dirt path toward the waving American and French flags.

03:02 - 03:12 | Wide Shot | A view from behind a standing U.S. soldier watching an active public memorial event, where attendees walk near flagpoles and an official is speaking at a podium.

03:12 - 03:34 | Medium Shot | Two female U.S. Army soldiers stand beside a barbed-wire fence overlooking the memorial grounds. One uses her pink smartphone to record the ceremony before they both turn to point out details in the distance.

03:34 - 03:39 | Medium Shot | Two male U.S. Army soldiers stand respectfully in profile against the grassy landscape, with one holding a closed camera tripod.

03:39 - 03:43 | Medium Shot | A framed shot looking past a structural barrier to reveal a large bronze monument sculpture of sailors operating a heavy artillery weapon.

03:43 - 03:47 | Close-Up | A tight shot of the bronze sailor statue holding an artillery shell, with the American flag waving directly above his head.

03:47 - 03:51 | Close-Up | A tight shot of the leading figure of the bronze sailor monument pointing forward, backed by a large French flag rippling in the wind.

03:51 - 03:54 | Medium Shot | A U.S. Army soldier, Cpl. Bryce Begraph, looks out over the historic landscape, smiling and conversing with his fellow service members.

03:54 - 03:59 | Wide Shot | The French and American flags flying prominently side-by-side above a thick tree line against dark, dramatic storm clouds.

03:59 - 04:04 | Wide Shot | A symmetrical wide view of the main Utah Beach D-Day Landing Memorial plaza, showing visitors moving around the central stone obelisk, stairs, and multiple flagpoles.

04:04 - 04:09 | Medium Shot | A final, clear look at the French and American flags waving side-by-side on their poles, framed through a partial obstruction on the right side.