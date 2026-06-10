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    348th Field Hospital Casualty Training

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    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Video by Spc. Marvin Garcia 

    345th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 348th Field Hospital performs a combat casualty field training exercise at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 12, 2026.
    Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve reel by Spc.Marvin Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 16:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010865
    VIRIN: 260612-A-FC853-1001
    Filename: DOD_111773672
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 348th Field Hospital Casualty Training, by SPC Marvin Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    casualty
    Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX)
    348th Field Hospital
    medics
    Training & Combat Readiness
    operationsentineljustice;

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