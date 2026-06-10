348th Field Hospital Casualty Training

The 348th Field Hospital performs a combat casualty field training exercise at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 12, 2026.
Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve reel by Spc.Marvin Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 16:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010865
|VIRIN:
|260612-A-FC853-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111773672
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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