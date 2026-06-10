U.S. Reserve Soldiers wish the Army a Happy 251st Birthday at Operation Sentinel Justice

U.S. Reserve Soldiers wish the Army a happy 251st birthday while training in Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 13, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Neal)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 12:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010862
|VIRIN:
|260614-A-YW518-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111773639
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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