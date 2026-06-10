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    U.S. Army 251st Birthday greeting with Sgt. Reginald Rice

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    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Video by Sgt. Dean John Kd De Dios and Sgt. William Neal

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Reginald Rice, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to the 18th Field Hospital, wish the Army a happy 251st birthday, during Operation Sentinel Justice on Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 13, 2026. OSJ is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army video by SGT. Dean John Kd De Dios)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 11:32
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1010860
    VIRIN: 260613-A-MC011-1003
    Filename: DOD_111773530
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US

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    TAGS

    Army Reserve, OperationSentinelJustice, Army 251st Birthday, 18th Field Hospital, USAR

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