U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Chyra Sestoso, a chief wardmaster and senior practical nurse assigned to the 18th Field Hospital, wish the Army a happy 251st birthday, during Operation Sentinel Justice on Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 13, 2026. OSJ is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army video by SGT. Dean John Kd De Dios)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 11:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010858
|VIRIN:
|260613-A-MC011-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111773527
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army 251st Birthday greeting with Sgt. 1st Class Chyra Sestoso, by SGT Dean John Kd De Dios and SGT William Neal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.