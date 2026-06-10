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    B-Roll: Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union conduct commando course validation exercise in Vilnius, June 13, 2026

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    VILNIUS, LITHUANIA

    06.13.2026

    Video by Sgt. Nicodemus Taylor 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    Members of the Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union conduct their validation exercise in Vilnius, Lithuania, June 13, 2026, after being trained in standard infantry operations by Soldiers of the U.S. Army over the course of the last nine weeks. The validation exercise was intended to evaluate LRU members’ skills in tactical maneuvers, casualty care, demolition operations and conducting raids and ambushes as a conclusion to the course. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicodemus Taylor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 10:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010856
    VIRIN: 260614-A-NS115-1001
    Filename: DOD_111773477
    Length: 00:11:07
    Location: VILNIUS, LT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, B-Roll: Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union conduct commando course validation exercise in Vilnius, June 13, 2026, by SGT Nicodemus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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