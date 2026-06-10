Members of the Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union conduct their validation exercise in Vilnius, Lithuania, June 13, 2026, after being trained in standard infantry operations by Soldiers of the U.S. Army over the course of the last nine weeks. The validation exercise was intended to evaluate LRU members’ skills in tactical maneuvers, casualty care, demolition operations and conducting raids and ambushes as a conclusion to the course. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicodemus Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 10:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010856
|VIRIN:
|260614-A-NS115-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111773477
|Length:
|00:11:07
|Location:
|VILNIUS, LT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union conduct commando course validation exercise in Vilnius, June 13, 2026, by SGT Nicodemus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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