B-Roll: Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union conduct commando course validation exercise in Vilnius, June 13, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010856" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union conduct their validation exercise in Vilnius, Lithuania, June 13, 2026, after being trained in standard infantry operations by Soldiers of the U.S. Army over the course of the last nine weeks. The validation exercise was intended to evaluate LRU members’ skills in tactical maneuvers, casualty care, demolition operations and conducting raids and ambushes as a conclusion to the course. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicodemus Taylor)