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    U.S. Army 251st Birthday Shoutout SGT Zachary Sharpe

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    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2026

    Video by Sgt. Dean John Kd De Dios and Sgt. William Neal

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve SGT Zachary Sharpe, 358th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, wishes the Army a happy 251st birthday from Operation Sentinel Justice in Camp Shelby, Mississippi. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 10:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010855
    VIRIN: 260614-A-YW518-1001
    Filename: DOD_111773471
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, U.S. Army 251st Birthday Shoutout SGT Zachary Sharpe, by SGT Dean John Kd De Dios and SGT William Neal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    USAR
    OperationSentinelJustice
    Army 251st Birthday
    358th Engineer Vertical Construction Company

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