U.S. Army 251st Birthday Shoutout SGT Zachary Sharpe

U.S. Army Reserve SGT Zachary Sharpe, 358th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, wishes the Army a happy 251st birthday from Operation Sentinel Justice in Camp Shelby, Mississippi. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 10:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010855
|VIRIN:
|260614-A-YW518-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111773471
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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