The U.S. Army celebrates its 251st birthday. This information includes elements of AI-generated content, which were reviewed and edited by relevant DoW personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DoW policies and guidance. (DoW video by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class James S. Hong)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 10:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010853
|VIRIN:
|260614-D-VF045-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111773460
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Army 251st Birthday Video, by PO1 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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