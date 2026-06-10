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    B-Roll: Lithuanian Riflemen's Union perform Validation Exercise after nine weeks of training with U.S. Forces, June 13, 2026

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    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    06.13.2026

    Video by Sgt. Max Elliott 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, trained members of the Lithuanian Riflemen's Union for nine weeks in a commando school program at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, June 13, 2026. The training covered room clearing, small-team maneuver and casualty evacuation, integrating Lithuania's 20,000-strong volunteer paramilitary organization into combined arms training to strengthen interoperability and build a credible civilian resistance force along NATO's eastern flank. The training is part of the LRU Commando School, a nine-week program designed to build a self-sustaining cadre of trained Lithuanian volunteers capable of operating independently across all 10 LRU districts. Pabradė Training Area sits 35 miles from the Belarusian border, where U.S. and Allied forces continue to reinforce NATO's defensive posture in support of the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans.(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 08:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010849
    VIRIN: 260613-A-ZT835-5113
    Filename: DOD_111773414
    Length: 00:08:19
    Location: PABRADE, LT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Lithuanian Riflemen's Union perform Validation Exercise after nine weeks of training with U.S. Forces, June 13, 2026, by SGT Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VCorps
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    Lithuanian Riflemen's Union
    EFDI
    196Sharpshooters

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