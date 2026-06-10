The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps at sunset over Washington Monument for Freedom 250 events

Soldiers of the U.S. Army Parachute Team skydive at sunset over Washington, D.C. on 13 June 2026. The twilight jump was part of Freedom 250 events. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Clay Stevens)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 07:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010848
|VIRIN:
|260613-D-GH686-7430
|Filename:
|DOD_111773409
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
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