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    The U.S. Army Parachute Team flies by Washington Monument for sunset jump

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Point of view video as Staff Sgt. Daniel Gerlach of the U.S. Army Parachute Team flies around the Washington Monument at twilight in Washington, D.C. on 13 June 2026. The twilight jump was part of Freedom 250 events. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Gerlach)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 07:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010847
    VIRIN: 260613-D-GH686-2883
    Filename: DOD_111773405
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

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    This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team flies by Washington Monument for sunset jump, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    U.S. Army, Freedom 250, Washington, D.C. , U.S. Army Parachute Team, Army Birthday, Army 251

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