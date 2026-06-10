The U.S. Army Parachute Team flies by Washington Monument for sunset jump

Point of view video as Staff Sgt. Daniel Gerlach of the U.S. Army Parachute Team flies around the Washington Monument at twilight in Washington, D.C. on 13 June 2026. The twilight jump was part of Freedom 250 events. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Gerlach)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 07:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010847
|VIRIN:
|260613-D-GH686-2883
|Filename:
|DOD_111773405
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
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