Coast Guard Regional Dive Locker Pacific conducts training

U.S. Coast Guard divers assigned to Coast Guard Regional Dive Locker Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, conduct training in Honolulu Harbor, Feb. 19, 2026. Coast Guard divers conduct a variety of missions including hull inspections, aids to navigation and recovery efforts. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Robertson)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 04:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010845
|VIRIN:
|260219-G-OX937-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111773184
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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