U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 125th Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, 25th Infantry Division Artillery, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a maritime screen mission with unmanned surface vessels during Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Casiguran, Philippines, June 9, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined-arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts to support regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Justin Hicks) (Any depiction of U.S. Soldiers or units does not constitute endorsement by the Army or the Department of War.)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 06:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010844
|VIRIN:
|260610-A-PJ082-7377
|Filename:
|DOD_111773180
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Salaknib 2026: U.S. Soldiers Launch Unmanned Surface Vessels in the Philippines, by SPC Justin Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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