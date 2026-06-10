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    Salaknib 2026: U.S. Soldiers Launch Unmanned Surface Vessels in the Philippines

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    PHILIPPINES

    06.09.2026

    Video by Spc. Justin Hicks 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 125th Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, 25th Infantry Division Artillery, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a maritime screen mission with unmanned surface vessels during Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Casiguran, Philippines, June 9, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined-arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts to support regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Justin Hicks) (Any depiction of U.S. Soldiers or units does not constitute endorsement by the Army or the Department of War.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 06:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010844
    VIRIN: 260610-A-PJ082-7377
    Filename: DOD_111773180
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 2026: U.S. Soldiers Launch Unmanned Surface Vessels in the Philippines, by SPC Justin Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    25ID
    25th Infanrty Division
    Salaknib
    U.S. Army
    25th ID
    Salaknib 2026

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