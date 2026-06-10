(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Col. Doane's Command Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Noah Carlson 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force-District of Columbia in support of the the DC Support and Beautiful mission, speaks to the Soldiers and Airmen in his command message at the DC Armory in Washington, June 12, 2026. About 3,000 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Noah Carlson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 15:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1010841
    VIRIN: 260614-Z-TV994-1001
    PIN: 20260612
    Filename: DOD_111773091
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Doane's Command Message, by SSgt Noah Carlson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTFDC
    districtofcolumbia
    dcsafe
    DC Safe and Beautiful
    Freedom250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video