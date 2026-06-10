U.S. Army Reserve 1st Lt. Margaret Thornton, assigned to Delta Company, 411th Civil Affairs Battalion, shares her experience during a civil affairs situational training exercise (STX) lane as part of "The Art of Influence" docuseries at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 5-7, 2026. The four-part series follows civil affairs Soldiers from across the battalion as they train to build relationships, engage key leaders and influence outcomes in complex environments while preparing for future missions and potential deployments. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Kayleigh Casto)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2026 19:10
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1010829
|VIRIN:
|260609-A-RK866-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111772971
|Length:
|00:07:01
|Location:
|NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Art of Influence: 1st Lt. Margaret Thornton, by SSG Kayleigh Casto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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