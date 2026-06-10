The Art of Influence: 1st Lt. Margaret Thornton

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010829" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve 1st Lt. Margaret Thornton, assigned to Delta Company, 411th Civil Affairs Battalion, shares her experience during a civil affairs situational training exercise (STX) lane as part of "The Art of Influence" docuseries at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 5-7, 2026. The four-part series follows civil affairs Soldiers from across the battalion as they train to build relationships, engage key leaders and influence outcomes in complex environments while preparing for future missions and potential deployments. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Kayleigh Casto)