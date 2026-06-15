The Art of Influence: SSG Nia Ugwu

U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Nia Ugwu, assigned to Charlie Company, 411th Civil Affairs Battalion, shares her experience during a civil affairs situational training exercise (STX) lane as part of "The Art of Influence" docuseries at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 5-7, 2026. The four-part series follows civil affairs Soldiers from across the battalion as they train to build relationships, engage key leaders and influence outcomes in complex environments while preparing for future missions and potential deployments. (U.S. Army Reserve video by PFC Isabella Youngblood)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2026 18:53
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1010828
|VIRIN:
|260607-A-TA798-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111772968
|Length:
|00:07:42
|Location:
|NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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