(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Art of Influence: SSG Nia Ugwu

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Video by Pfc. Isabella Youngblood 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Nia Ugwu, assigned to Charlie Company, 411th Civil Affairs Battalion, shares her experience during a civil affairs situational training exercise (STX) lane as part of "The Art of Influence" docuseries at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 5-7, 2026. The four-part series follows civil affairs Soldiers from across the battalion as they train to build relationships, engage key leaders and influence outcomes in complex environments while preparing for future missions and potential deployments. (U.S. Army Reserve video by PFC Isabella Youngblood)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 18:53
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1010828
    VIRIN: 260607-A-TA798-2001
    Filename: DOD_111772968
    Length: 00:07:42
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Art of Influence: SSG Nia Ugwu, by PFC Isabella Youngblood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARC
    USACAPOC (A)
    Civil Affairs
    gardenshield
    361tpase
    354thmpad

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video