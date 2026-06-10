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    Operation Sentinel Justice: Opposing Forces Night Field Training B-roll

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    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Video by Spc. Nathan Starr 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armor Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, train during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 11, 2026. The unit challenged the U.S. Reserve Soldiers as opposing forces during Operation Sentinel Justice, a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Nathan Starr)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 17:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010823
    VIRIN: 260611-A-TV010-1103
    Filename: DOD_111772944
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: US

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    This work, Operation Sentinel Justice: Opposing Forces Night Field Training B-roll, by SPC Nathan Starr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Night operations
    Opposing Forces
    1st Armored Division
    Army Reserve
    OperationSentinelJustice

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