U.S. Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armor Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, train during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 11, 2026. The unit challenged the U.S. Reserve Soldiers as opposing forces during Operation Sentinel Justice, a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Nathan Starr)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2026 17:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010823
|VIRIN:
|260611-A-TV010-1103
|Filename:
|DOD_111772944
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Sentinel Justice: Opposing Forces Night Field Training B-roll, by SPC Nathan Starr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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