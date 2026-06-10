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    Coast Guard medevacs man from fishing vessel 92 miles offshore Brunswick

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    BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater helicopter crew conducts a medevac for a 56-year-old aboard a fishing vessel 92 miles offshore Brunswick, Georgia, June 12, 2026. The man was hoisted by the helicopter crew and transported to St. Simons Island Airport in Georgia, where he was transferred to EMS for further care. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Clearwater)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 16:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010820
    VIRIN: 260612-G-G0107-2001
    Filename: DOD_111772889
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA, US

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    TAGS

    Air Station Clerarwater
    Coast Guard
    medevac
    rescue

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