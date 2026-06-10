Coast Guard medevacs man from fishing vessel 92 miles offshore Brunswick

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010820" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater helicopter crew conducts a medevac for a 56-year-old aboard a fishing vessel 92 miles offshore Brunswick, Georgia, June 12, 2026. The man was hoisted by the helicopter crew and transported to St. Simons Island Airport in Georgia, where he was transferred to EMS for further care. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Clearwater)