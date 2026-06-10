Coast Guard medevacs man from fishing vessel 92 miles offshore Brunswick

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater helicopter crew conducts a medevac for a 56-year-old aboard a fishing vessel 92 miles offshore Brunswick, Georgia, June 12, 2026. The man was hoisted by the helicopter crew and transported to St. Simons Island Airport in Georgia, where he was transferred to EMS for further care. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Clearwater)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2026 16:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010820
|VIRIN:
|260612-G-G0107-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111772889
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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