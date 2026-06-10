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    1st Armored Division Band 4th of July Performance Rehearsal

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    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Video by Spc. Halani Broderick 

    1st Armored Division

    Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division Rock Band rehearse for the upcoming America 250 celebration, scheduled for July 4 at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 9, 2026. During the rehearsal, Sgt. Kyler Hembree shares his perspective in an interview as the band prepares to perform in support of the nation’s semiquincentennial celebration. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Halani)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 08:39
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1010818
    VIRIN: 260609-A-UW996-5042
    Filename: DOD_111772691
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

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    Fort Bliss

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