1st Armored Division Band 4th of July Performance Rehearsal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010818" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division Rock Band rehearse for the upcoming America 250 celebration, scheduled for July 4 at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 9, 2026. During the rehearsal, Sgt. Kyler Hembree shares his perspective in an interview as the band prepares to perform in support of the nation’s semiquincentennial celebration. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Halani)