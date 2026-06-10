Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division Rock Band rehearse for the upcoming America 250 celebration, scheduled for July 4 at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 9, 2026. During the rehearsal, Sgt. Kyler Hembree shares his perspective in an interview as the band prepares to perform in support of the nation’s semiquincentennial celebration. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Halani)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 08:39
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1010818
|VIRIN:
|260609-A-UW996-5042
|Filename:
|DOD_111772691
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Armored Division Band 4th of July Performance Rehearsal, by SPC Halani Broderick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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