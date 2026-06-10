365th Engineer Battalion Patrol and Medical Simulation for OSJ

The Army Reserve 365th Engineer Battalion conducted a patrol and medical exercise plan during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 11, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (US Army photo by Spc. Cynthia Gomez Beltran)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2026 12:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010817
|VIRIN:
|260611-A-LX346-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111772679
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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