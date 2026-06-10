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    365th Engineer Battalion Patrol and Medical Simulation for OSJ

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    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Video by Spc. Cynthia Gomez Beltran 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Army Reserve 365th Engineer Battalion conducted a patrol and medical exercise plan during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 11, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (US Army photo by Spc. Cynthia Gomez Beltran)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 12:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010817
    VIRIN: 260611-A-LX346-1001
    Filename: DOD_111772679
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

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    This work, 365th Engineer Battalion Patrol and Medical Simulation for OSJ, by SPC Cynthia Gomez Beltran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    365th Engineer Battalion
    large scale combat operations
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    field training
    OperationSentinelJustice

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