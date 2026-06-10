26th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Type Commanders Amphibious Training | Marines with HMH 461 arrive at USS Arlington

A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53K King Stallion with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 461 makes history as the first CH-53K to land aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LDP 24) off the coast of North Carolina, June 11, 2026. This landing was part of the Type Commander’s Amphibious Training. TCAT is a military exercise designed to enhance mobility and integration between the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. The amphibious force is an integrated powerhouse providing sea, land, and air operations, giving geographic combatant commanders a more flexible, agile force for aggregated or dis-aggregated operations across the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Osmar VasquezHernandez)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2026 08:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010815
|VIRIN:
|260611-M-DC083-1002
|PIN:
|000016
|Filename:
|DOD_111772573
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|USNORTHCOM, AT SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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