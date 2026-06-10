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    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Type Commanders Amphibious Training | Marines with HMH 461 arrive at USS Arlington

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    USNORTHCOM, AT SEA

    06.11.2026

    Video by Cpl. Osmar VasquezHernandez 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53K King Stallion with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 461 makes history as the first CH-53K to land aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LDP 24) off the coast of North Carolina, June 11, 2026. This landing was part of the Type Commander’s Amphibious Training. TCAT is a military exercise designed to enhance mobility and integration between the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. The amphibious force is an integrated powerhouse providing sea, land, and air operations, giving geographic combatant commanders a more flexible, agile force for aggregated or dis-aggregated operations across the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Osmar VasquezHernandez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 08:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010815
    VIRIN: 260611-M-DC083-1002
    PIN: 000016
    Filename: DOD_111772573
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: USNORTHCOM, AT SEA

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Type Commanders Amphibious Training | Marines with HMH 461 arrive at USS Arlington, by Cpl Osmar VasquezHernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Blue-Green team
    USS Arlington (LPD 24)
    CH-53K King Stallion
    USMC News
    TCAT
    Marines

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