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    Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point conducts vertical surface training

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    KANEOHE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Robertson  

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania

    Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crews conduct vertical surface training at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe, Hawaii, Dec. 8, 2025. Coast Guard helicopter crews routinely conduct vertical surface training to rescue people in distress on vertical surfaces such as cliffs, mountains, towers, structures and more. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Robertson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 05:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010810
    VIRIN: 251208-G-OX937-2001
    Filename: DOD_111772515
    Length: 00:07:34
    Location: KANEOHE, HAWAII, US

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