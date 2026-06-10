Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point conducts vertical surface training

Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crews conduct vertical surface training at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe, Hawaii, Dec. 8, 2025. Coast Guard helicopter crews routinely conduct vertical surface training to rescue people in distress on vertical surfaces such as cliffs, mountains, towers, structures and more. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Robertson)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2026 05:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010810
|VIRIN:
|251208-G-OX937-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111772515
|Length:
|00:07:34
|Location:
|KANEOHE, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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