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    Salaknib 2026: Combat Aviation Brigade delivers Soldiers to objective

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    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    06.07.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erik Warren 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    UH-60 Black Hawk pilots and crewmembers assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct training, hot-loading and delivering Soldiers from 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, to objectives by air during Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, June 7, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined-arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts to support regional stability. (U.S. Army video by SSG Erik Warren)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 03:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010808
    VIRIN: 260606-A-YX608-1069
    Filename: DOD_111772458
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

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    This work, Salaknib 2026: Combat Aviation Brigade delivers Soldiers to objective, by SSG Erik Warren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    25ID
    25th Infanrty Division
    Salaknib
    U.S. Army
    Salaknib 2026

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