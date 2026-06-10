Salaknib 2026: Combat Aviation Brigade delivers Soldiers to objective

UH-60 Black Hawk pilots and crewmembers assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct training, hot-loading and delivering Soldiers from 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, to objectives by air during Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, June 7, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined-arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts to support regional stability. (U.S. Army video by SSG Erik Warren)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2026 03:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010808
|VIRIN:
|260606-A-YX608-1069
|Filename:
|DOD_111772458
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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