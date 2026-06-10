Salaknib 2026: Combat Aviation Brigade delivers Soldiers to objective

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010808" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

UH-60 Black Hawk pilots and crewmembers assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct training, hot-loading and delivering Soldiers from 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, to objectives by air during Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, June 7, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined-arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts to support regional stability. (U.S. Army video by SSG Erik Warren)