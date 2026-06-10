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HONOLULU — Gil Tam receives the United States Army Pacific Mana O Ke Koa Award during a ceremony at Fort DeRussy in Honolulu, June 12, 2026. Opening remarks were delivered by U.S. Army Gen. Ronald P. Clark, commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific. The Mana O Ke Koa Award recognizes individuals whose service and contributions embody the warrior spirit and values of the Pacific community. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Lopez)



-00:07:17 = 25th Infantry Band plays as guests arrive at the Mana O Ke Koa ceremony

-00:15:01 = U.S. Army Gen. Ronald P. Clark, commanding general of United States Army Pacific, gives opening remarks for Mana O Ke Koa award ceremony

-01:51:29 = Mr. Gil Tam is awarded the 2026 USARPAC Mana O Ke Koa award

-02:09:18 = Gen. Clark gives a speech about Mr. Tams' achievements, which have led to him being awarded the Mana O Ke Koa

-04:17:25 = Mr. Tam gives closing remarks after being awarded the Mana O Ke Koa