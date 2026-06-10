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    2026 USARPAC Mana O Ke Koa

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    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Lopez 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    HONOLULU — Gil Tam receives the United States Army Pacific Mana O Ke Koa Award during a ceremony at Fort DeRussy in Honolulu, June 12, 2026. Opening remarks were delivered by U.S. Army Gen. Ronald P. Clark, commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific. The Mana O Ke Koa Award recognizes individuals whose service and contributions embody the warrior spirit and values of the Pacific community. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Lopez)

    -00:07:17 = 25th Infantry Band plays as guests arrive at the Mana O Ke Koa ceremony
    -00:15:01 = U.S. Army Gen. Ronald P. Clark, commanding general of United States Army Pacific, gives opening remarks for Mana O Ke Koa award ceremony
    -01:51:29 = Mr. Gil Tam is awarded the 2026 USARPAC Mana O Ke Koa award
    -02:09:18 = Gen. Clark gives a speech about Mr. Tams' achievements, which have led to him being awarded the Mana O Ke Koa
    -04:17:25 = Mr. Tam gives closing remarks after being awarded the Mana O Ke Koa

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 01:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010806
    VIRIN: 260613-A-JN630-6702
    Filename: DOD_111772409
    Length: 00:04:50
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 2026 USARPAC Mana O Ke Koa, by SSG Daniel Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USARPAC
    Mana O Ke Koa

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