HONOLULU — Gil Tam receives the United States Army Pacific Mana O Ke Koa Award during a ceremony at Fort DeRussy in Honolulu, June 12, 2026. Opening remarks were delivered by U.S. Army Gen. Ronald P. Clark, commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific. The Mana O Ke Koa Award recognizes individuals whose service and contributions embody the warrior spirit and values of the Pacific community. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Lopez)
-00:07:17 = 25th Infantry Band plays as guests arrive at the Mana O Ke Koa ceremony
-00:15:01 = U.S. Army Gen. Ronald P. Clark, commanding general of United States Army Pacific, gives opening remarks for Mana O Ke Koa award ceremony
-01:51:29 = Mr. Gil Tam is awarded the 2026 USARPAC Mana O Ke Koa award
-02:09:18 = Gen. Clark gives a speech about Mr. Tams' achievements, which have led to him being awarded the Mana O Ke Koa
-04:17:25 = Mr. Tam gives closing remarks after being awarded the Mana O Ke Koa
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2026 01:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010806
|VIRIN:
|260613-A-JN630-6702
|Filename:
|DOD_111772409
|Length:
|00:04:50
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2026 USARPAC Mana O Ke Koa, by SSG Daniel Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.