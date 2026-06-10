U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers Conduct Rail Operations During OSJ

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010800" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 441st Transportation Company (Seaport Operations), 143rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, uncouple an armored vehicle from a railcar June 11, 2026, during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi. The rail operation was overseen by the 757th Expeditionary Railway Center, which provides rail planning, coordination and operational oversight in support of strategic transportation missions. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Angel Briones)