U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers Conduct Rail Operations During OSJ

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 441st Transportation Company (Seaport Operations), 143rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, uncouple an armored vehicle from a railcar June 11, 2026, during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi. The rail operation was overseen by the 757th Expeditionary Railway Center, which provides rail planning, coordination and operational oversight in support of strategic transportation missions. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Angel Briones)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2026 09:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010800
|VIRIN:
|260611-A-AW412-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111772186
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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