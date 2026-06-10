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    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers Conduct Rail Operations During OSJ

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    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Video by Pfc. Angel Briones 

    345th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 441st Transportation Company (Seaport Operations), 143rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, uncouple an armored vehicle from a railcar June 11, 2026, during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi. The rail operation was overseen by the 757th Expeditionary Railway Center, which provides rail planning, coordination and operational oversight in support of strategic transportation missions. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Angel Briones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 09:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010800
    VIRIN: 260611-A-AW412-2001
    Filename: DOD_111772186
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US

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    TAGS

    Camp Shelby
    757th ERC
    Railway Expeditionary Center
    Army Reserve
    OperationSentinelJustice

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