Desert Forge 26- 991st Aviation Troop Command Joint Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010799" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A UH-72 Lakota helicopter assigned to the 991st Aviation Troop Command, Nevada Army National Guard, transports Soldiers assigned to the 304th Psychological Operations Unit from the California Army Reserve during Exercise Desert Forge 2026 in Hawthorne, Nevada, June 2026. The flight provided participating Soldiers an opportunity to integrate with aviation assets and enhance joint readiness during the Nevada Army National Guard’s largest statewide exercise in more than a quarter century. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Blanca Sosa)