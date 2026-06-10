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    Desert Forge 26- 991st Aviation Troop Command Joint Training

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    HAWTHORNE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Video by Sgt. Blanca Sosa 

    106th Public Affairs Detachment

    A UH-72 Lakota helicopter assigned to the 991st Aviation Troop Command, Nevada Army National Guard, transports Soldiers assigned to the 304th Psychological Operations Unit from the California Army Reserve during Exercise Desert Forge 2026 in Hawthorne, Nevada, June 2026. The flight provided participating Soldiers an opportunity to integrate with aviation assets and enhance joint readiness during the Nevada Army National Guard’s largest statewide exercise in more than a quarter century. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Blanca Sosa)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 21:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010799
    VIRIN: 260610-Z-VM970-1002
    Filename: DOD_111772157
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: HAWTHORNE, NEVADA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, Desert Forge 26- 991st Aviation Troop Command Joint Training, by SGT Blanca Sosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Nevada Army National Guard
    battle ready
    battle tested
    Battle Born
    Desert Forge 2026
    991st ATC

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