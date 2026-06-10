Desert Forge 26- 991st Aviation Troop Command Joint Training

A UH-72 Lakota helicopter assigned to the 991st Aviation Troop Command, Nevada Army National Guard, transports Soldiers assigned to the 304th Psychological Operations Unit from the California Army Reserve during Exercise Desert Forge 2026 in Hawthorne, Nevada, June 2026. The flight provided participating Soldiers an opportunity to integrate with aviation assets and enhance joint readiness during the Nevada Army National Guard’s largest statewide exercise in more than a quarter century. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Blanca Sosa)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2026 21:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010799
|VIRIN:
|260610-Z-VM970-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111772157
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|HAWTHORNE, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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