26th Marine Expeditionary Units Type Commanders Amphibious Training | 26th MEU's Commanding Officer Embark

U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Hamel, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 4 Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Col. Michael Stansberry, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) commanding officer and Sgt. Maj. Daniel Haber, 26th MEU senior enlisted leader, disembark a CH-53K King Stallion assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 461 (HMH-461) during 26th MEU’s Type Commanders Amphibious Training (TCAT) aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD-3), June 9, 2026. TCAT is a military exercise designed to enhance mobility and integration between the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. The amphibious force is an integrated powerhouse providing sea, land, and air operations, giving geographic combatant commanders a more flexible, agile force for aggregated or dis-aggregated operations across the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl Weston Lindstrom)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2026 09:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010797
|VIRIN:
|260611-M-NL718-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111772110
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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