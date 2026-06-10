26th Marine Expeditionary Units Type Commanders Amphibious Training | 26th MEU's Commanding Officer Embark

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010797" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Hamel, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 4 Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Col. Michael Stansberry, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) commanding officer and Sgt. Maj. Daniel Haber, 26th MEU senior enlisted leader, disembark a CH-53K King Stallion assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 461 (HMH-461) during 26th MEU’s Type Commanders Amphibious Training (TCAT) aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD-3), June 9, 2026. TCAT is a military exercise designed to enhance mobility and integration between the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. The amphibious force is an integrated powerhouse providing sea, land, and air operations, giving geographic combatant commanders a more flexible, agile force for aggregated or dis-aggregated operations across the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl Weston Lindstrom)