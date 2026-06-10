Enduring Partners 2026 HADR Logistics Exchange

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010795" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Logistics Airmen from the 194th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Washington Air National Guard, conduct 10K All-Terrain Forklift training with Royal Thai Air Force counterparts during Enduring Partners 2026 on June 4, 2026 at Camp Murray, Wash. This training supports the Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief line of effort, enhancing combined capabilities to rapidly respond to regional crises and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific. Footage includes 10K AT Vehicle moving around a parking lot and practice lifting a pallet. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke)