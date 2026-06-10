Logistics Airmen from the 194th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Washington Air National Guard, conduct 10K All-Terrain Forklift training with Royal Thai Air Force counterparts during Enduring Partners 2026 on June 4, 2026 at Camp Murray, Wash. This training supports the Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief line of effort, enhancing combined capabilities to rapidly respond to regional crises and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific. Footage includes 10K AT Vehicle moving around a parking lot and practice lifting a pallet. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 20:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010795
|VIRIN:
|260604-Z-XJ318-1018
|Filename:
|DOD_111772107
|Length:
|00:05:00
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Enduring Partners 2026 HADR Logistics Exchange, by MSgt Brandy Burke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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