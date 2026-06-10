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    Enduring Partners 2026 HADR Logistics Exchange

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    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke 

    Washington Air National Guard

    Logistics Airmen from the 194th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Washington Air National Guard, conduct 10K All-Terrain Forklift training with Royal Thai Air Force counterparts during Enduring Partners 2026 on June 4, 2026 at Camp Murray, Wash. This training supports the Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief line of effort, enhancing combined capabilities to rapidly respond to regional crises and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific. Footage includes 10K AT Vehicle moving around a parking lot and practice lifting a pallet. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 20:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010795
    VIRIN: 260604-Z-XJ318-1018
    Filename: DOD_111772107
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US

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    This work, Enduring Partners 2026 HADR Logistics Exchange, by MSgt Brandy Burke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    EnduringPartners

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