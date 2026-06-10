Enduring Partners 2026 HADR Logistics Exchange

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010794" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Logistics Airmen from the 194th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Washington Air National Guard, work alongside Royal Thai Air Force counterparts to complete a pallet buildup during Enduring Partners 2026 on June 4, 2026 at Camp Murray, Wash. Representing the Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief line of effort, this exercise enhances bilateral interoperability and strengthens the long-term relationship between our nations. Footage includes cargo net placement and hooking. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke)