Enduring Partners 2026 HADR Logistics Exchange

Logistics Airmen from the 194th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Washington Air National Guard, work alongside Royal Thai Air Force counterparts to complete a pallet buildup during Enduring Partners 2026 on June 4, 2026 at Camp Murray, Wash. Representing the Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief line of effort, this exercise enhances bilateral interoperability and strengthens the long-term relationship between our nations. Footage includes cargo net placement and hooking. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 20:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010794
|VIRIN:
|260604-Z-XJ318-1017
|Filename:
|DOD_111772106
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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