'Warrior Medics,' 'Desert Medics' maximize care, minimize stress for SLE 2026

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WEST POINT, N.Y. — More than 15 U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers of the Pinellas Park, Fla., based Army Reserve Medical Command and the Gillem Enclave, Ga., based 3d Theater Medical Command provided healthcare services and support for Summer Leaders Experience at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., May 30 through June 15, 2026.



The AR-MEDCOM and 3d TMC Soldiers are part of the treatment team for the three SLE sessions and as part of a continuity program to augment the Keller Army Community Hospital and other organic medical assets here.



Music used through license with Epidemic Sound

Song — You're the Best

Artist — Sarah, the Illstrumentalist