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    'Warrior Medics,' 'Desert Medics' maximize care, minimize stress for SLE 2026

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    WEST POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    WEST POINT, N.Y. — More than 15 U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers of the Pinellas Park, Fla., based Army Reserve Medical Command and the Gillem Enclave, Ga., based 3d Theater Medical Command provided healthcare services and support for Summer Leaders Experience at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., May 30 through June 15, 2026.

    The AR-MEDCOM and 3d TMC Soldiers are part of the treatment team for the three SLE sessions and as part of a continuity program to augment the Keller Army Community Hospital and other organic medical assets here.

    Music used through license with Epidemic Sound
    Song — You're the Best
    Artist — Sarah, the Illstrumentalist

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 20:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010793
    VIRIN: 260531-A-JG268-1001
    PIN: 456789
    Filename: DOD_111772096
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US

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    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

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    TAGS

    AR-MEDCOM
    SLE
    Cadet Candidates
    United States Military Academy (West Point)
    Summer Leaders Experience
    3D TMC

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