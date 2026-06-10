B-Roll: U.S. Navy corpsmen participate in Prolonged Casualty Care

U.S. Navy corpsmen participate in a Prolonged Casualty Care Course hosted by Division Schools, 1st Marine Division, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 10, 2026. The course strengthens the corpsmen’s capabilities through scenario-based training, which includes strategies of effective PCC in combat environments that support warfighting efforts and increasing readiness as a forward deployable medical asset within 1st MARDIV. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ricardo Del Castillo)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 19:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010790
|VIRIN:
|260610-M-MA692-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111772083
|Length:
|00:06:34
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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