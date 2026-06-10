B-Roll: U.S. Navy corpsmen participate in Prolonged Casualty Care

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010790" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy corpsmen participate in a Prolonged Casualty Care Course hosted by Division Schools, 1st Marine Division, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 10, 2026. The course strengthens the corpsmen’s capabilities through scenario-based training, which includes strategies of effective PCC in combat environments that support warfighting efforts and increasing readiness as a forward deployable medical asset within 1st MARDIV. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ricardo Del Castillo)