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    B-Roll: U.S. Navy corpsmen participate in Prolonged Casualty Care

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ricardo DelCastillo 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Navy corpsmen participate in a Prolonged Casualty Care Course hosted by Division Schools, 1st Marine Division, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 10, 2026. The course strengthens the corpsmen’s capabilities through scenario-based training, which includes strategies of effective PCC in combat environments that support warfighting efforts and increasing readiness as a forward deployable medical asset within 1st MARDIV. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ricardo Del Castillo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 19:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010790
    VIRIN: 260610-M-MA692-1001
    Filename: DOD_111772083
    Length: 00:06:34
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, B-Roll: U.S. Navy corpsmen participate in Prolonged Casualty Care, by LCpl Ricardo DelCastillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USMC, 1st Marine Division, USN, Blue Diamond, PCC, Corpsman

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