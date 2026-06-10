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    Enduring Partners 2026 Ground Control Interception Exchange

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    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke 

    Washington Air National Guard

    Airmen from the Royal Thai Air Force train on the Western Air Defense’s air command and control system simulator alongside U.S. counterparts from the 225th Air Defense Squadron, Washington Air National Guard during Enduring Partners 2026. Engagements like these enhance capability and interoperability, while strengthening trust between like-minded nations to ensure the air, maritime, cyber, and space domains remain open to all partners and allies. Footage includes working on computers, using headsets, and conversing with each other. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 20:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010789
    VIRIN: 260609-Z-XJ318-1016
    Filename: DOD_111772078
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

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    This work, Enduring Partners 2026 Ground Control Interception Exchange, by MSgt Brandy Burke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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