Enduring Partners 2026 Ground Control Interception Exchange

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010789" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen from the Royal Thai Air Force train on the Western Air Defense’s air command and control system simulator alongside U.S. counterparts from the 225th Air Defense Squadron, Washington Air National Guard during Enduring Partners 2026. Engagements like these enhance capability and interoperability, while strengthening trust between like-minded nations to ensure the air, maritime, cyber, and space domains remain open to all partners and allies. Footage includes working on computers, using headsets, and conversing with each other. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke)