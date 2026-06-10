Airmen from the Royal Thai Air Force train on the Western Air Defense’s air command and control system simulator alongside U.S. counterparts from the 225th Air Defense Squadron, Washington Air National Guard during Enduring Partners 2026. Engagements like these enhance capability and interoperability, while strengthening trust between like-minded nations to ensure the air, maritime, cyber, and space domains remain open to all partners and allies. Footage includes working on computers, using headsets, and conversing with each other. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 20:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010789
|VIRIN:
|260609-Z-XJ318-1016
|Filename:
|DOD_111772078
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Enduring Partners 2026 Ground Control Interception Exchange, by MSgt Brandy Burke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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