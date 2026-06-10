Enduring Partners 2026 Ground Control Interception Exchange

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010788" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen from the Royal Thai Air Force participate in a classroom training on ground-controlled interception taught by Airmen from the Western Air Defense Sector, Washington Air National Guard, during Enduring Partners 2026 on Camp Murray, Wash., June 5, 2026. Enduring Partners is an exchange that builds joint readiness by integrating U.S. and Thai forces in mission areas including ground-controlled interception, cyber, humanitarian aid and disaster relief, tactical air control party, and space. Footage includes training in a classroom setting. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Jeffords)