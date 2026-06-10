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    Enduring Partners 2026 Ground Control Interception Exchange

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    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Jeffords 

    Washington Air National Guard

    Airmen from the Royal Thai Air Force participate in a classroom training on ground-controlled interception taught by Airmen from the Western Air Defense Sector, Washington Air National Guard, during Enduring Partners 2026 on Camp Murray, Wash., June 5, 2026. Enduring Partners is an exchange that builds joint readiness by integrating U.S. and Thai forces in mission areas including ground-controlled interception, cyber, humanitarian aid and disaster relief, tactical air control party, and space. Footage includes training in a classroom setting. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Jeffords)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 20:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010788
    VIRIN: 260605-Z-HO919-1002
    Filename: DOD_111772071
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

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    This work, Enduring Partners 2026 Ground Control Interception Exchange, by SSgt Dustin Jeffords, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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