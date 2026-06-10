Enduring Partners 2026 Ground Control Interception Exchange

Airmen from the Royal Thai Air Force participate in a classroom training on ground-controlled interception taught by Airmen from the Western Air Defense Sector, Washington Air National Guard, during Enduring Partners 2026 on Camp Murray, Wash., June 5, 2026. Enduring Partners is an exchange that builds joint readiness by integrating U.S. and Thai forces in mission areas including ground-controlled interception, cyber, humanitarian aid and disaster relief, tactical air control party, and space. Footage includes training in a classroom setting. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Jeffords)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 20:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010788
|VIRIN:
|260605-Z-HO919-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111772071
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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