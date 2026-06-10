Enduring Partners 2026 Swift Water Rescue Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010785" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Royal Thai Air Force, 212th Rescue Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard and 103d Rescue Squadron, New York Air National Guard pararescuemen receive training from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office during Enduring Partners at the Spokane River in Spokane, Washington, on June 7, 2026. Enduring Partners is an exchange designed to bolster interoperability and partnership between U.S. and Thai forces. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Kayleigh Phillips)