Enduring Partners 2026 Swift Water Rescue Training

Royal Thai Air Force, 212th Rescue Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard and 103d Rescue Squadron, New York Air National Guard pararescuemen receive training from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office during Enduring Partners at the Spokane River in Spokane, Washington, on June 7, 2026. Enduring Partners is an exchange designed to bolster interoperability and partnership between U.S. and Thai forces. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Kayleigh Phillips)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 19:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010785
|VIRIN:
|260607-Z-TX888-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111772053
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|SPOKANE VALLEY, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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