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    Enduring Partners 2026 Rope Rescue

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    SPOKANE VALLEY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kayleigh Phillips 

    Washington Air National Guard

    Royal Thai Air Force pararescuemen participate in rope rescue training with pararescuemen from the 212th Rescue Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard and 103d Rescue Squadron, New York Air National Guard, during Enduring Partners at John H. Shields Park in Spokane, Wash., June 3, 2026. Enduring Partners is an exchange designed to bolster interoperability and partnership between U.S. and Thai forces. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Kayleigh Phillips)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 19:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010784
    VIRIN: 260603-Z-TX888-3001
    Filename: DOD_111772052
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: SPOKANE VALLEY, WASHINGTON, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Enduring Partners 2026 Rope Rescue, by TSgt Kayleigh Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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