Enduring Partners 2026 Rope Rescue

Royal Thai Air Force pararescuemen participate in rope rescue training with pararescuemen from the 212th Rescue Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard and 103d Rescue Squadron, New York Air National Guard, during Enduring Partners at John H. Shields Park in Spokane, Wash., June 3, 2026. Enduring Partners is an exchange designed to bolster interoperability and partnership between U.S. and Thai forces. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Kayleigh Phillips)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 19:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010784
|VIRIN:
|260603-Z-TX888-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111772052
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|SPOKANE VALLEY, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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