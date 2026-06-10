U.S. Air Force Capt. Justin Vidal, 177th Fighter Wing attorney advisor, gives a shout out to the New York Yankees at the Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, N.J. June 12, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Andrew J. Moseley)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 17:46
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1010779
|VIRIN:
|260612-Z-YH452-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111771909
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Justin Vidal NY Yankees Shoutout, by Andrew Moseley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.