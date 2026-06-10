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    Capt. Justin Vidal NY Yankees Shoutout

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    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Video by Andrew Moseley  

    177th Fighter Wing - NJ Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Justin Vidal, 177th Fighter Wing attorney advisor, gives a shout out to the New York Yankees at the Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, N.J. June 12, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Andrew J. Moseley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 17:46
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1010779
    VIRIN: 260612-Z-YH452-3001
    Filename: DOD_111771909
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Capt. Justin Vidal NY Yankees Shoutout, by Andrew Moseley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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