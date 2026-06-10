133d Combat Training Squadron completes Mission Qualification Training

Airmen assigned to the 133d Combat Training Squadron, Iowa Air National Guard assemble a piece of specialized mission equipment, May 27, 2026, at the 132d Wing in Des Moines, Iowa. The training marked a major milestone in the squadron's journey to becoming mission ready. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Michael J. Kelly)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 17:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010775
|VIRIN:
|260527-Z-AL667-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111771817
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|DES MOINES, IOWA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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