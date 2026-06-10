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    133d Combat Training Squadron completes Mission Qualification Training

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    DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Kelly 

    132d Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Airmen assigned to the 133d Combat Training Squadron, Iowa Air National Guard assemble a piece of specialized mission equipment, May 27, 2026, at the 132d Wing in Des Moines, Iowa. The training marked a major milestone in the squadron's journey to becoming mission ready. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Michael J. Kelly)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 17:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010775
    VIRIN: 260527-Z-AL667-1003
    Filename: DOD_111771817
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: DES MOINES, IOWA, US

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    This work, 133d Combat Training Squadron completes Mission Qualification Training, by MSgt Michael Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Des Moines
    Iowa Air National Guard
    Satellite Communication Antenna
    Iowa .
    Air National Guard
    133d Combat Training Squadron

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