Aquatic Invasive Species on Lake Okeechobee

B-Roll of aquatic invasive species management. Invasive species were introduced to the U.S. over a century ago. If left unchecked, they overtake native plants, disrupt ecosystems, and obstruct waterways—prompting coordinated control efforts by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and partner agencies. (US Army video by Brigida I. Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 17:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010774
|VIRIN:
|260612-A-AZ289-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111771808
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|CLEWISTON, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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