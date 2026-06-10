Aquatic Invasive Species on Lake Okeechobee

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010774" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-Roll of aquatic invasive species management. Invasive species were introduced to the U.S. over a century ago. If left unchecked, they overtake native plants, disrupt ecosystems, and obstruct waterways—prompting coordinated control efforts by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and partner agencies. (US Army video by Brigida I. Sanchez)