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    Aquatic Invasive Species on Lake Okeechobee

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    CLEWISTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Video by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    B-Roll of aquatic invasive species management. Invasive species were introduced to the U.S. over a century ago. If left unchecked, they overtake native plants, disrupt ecosystems, and obstruct waterways—prompting coordinated control efforts by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and partner agencies. (US Army video by Brigida I. Sanchez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 17:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010774
    VIRIN: 260612-A-AZ289-1002
    Filename: DOD_111771808
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: CLEWISTON, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aquatic Invasive Species on Lake Okeechobee, by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Invasive Species
    Lake Okeechobee waterways
    USACE
    AquaticInvasiveSpecies0626

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