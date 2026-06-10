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    Centennial Alliance: 100 Years of Ethan Allen Firing Range

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    JERICHO, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. Denis Nunez 

    172nd Public Affairs Detachment

    Centennial Alliance saw units from Region 1 come together at the Ethan Allen Firing Range to celebrate 100 years. Ethan Allen Firing Range was established in 1926, Centennial Alliance looked to not only train joint regional engineer forces, but also push the range into the future. Increasing capability and operability for the modern day warfighter to have a top tier training environment. Jericho, Vermont is the home of EAFR and also the U.S. Army Mountain Warfare School and a variety of training sites.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 17:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010773
    VIRIN: 260601-Z-WG583-3257
    Filename: DOD_111771782
    Length: 00:04:49
    Location: JERICHO, VERMONT, US

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    This work, Centennial Alliance: 100 Years of Ethan Allen Firing Range, by SGT Denis Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Vermont, Vermont National Guard, National Guard, Centennial Alliance

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