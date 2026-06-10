Centennial Alliance: 100 Years of Ethan Allen Firing Range

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010773" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Centennial Alliance saw units from Region 1 come together at the Ethan Allen Firing Range to celebrate 100 years. Ethan Allen Firing Range was established in 1926, Centennial Alliance looked to not only train joint regional engineer forces, but also push the range into the future. Increasing capability and operability for the modern day warfighter to have a top tier training environment. Jericho, Vermont is the home of EAFR and also the U.S. Army Mountain Warfare School and a variety of training sites.