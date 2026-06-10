Centennial Alliance saw units from Region 1 come together at the Ethan Allen Firing Range to celebrate 100 years. Ethan Allen Firing Range was established in 1926, Centennial Alliance looked to not only train joint regional engineer forces, but also push the range into the future. Increasing capability and operability for the modern day warfighter to have a top tier training environment. Jericho, Vermont is the home of EAFR and also the U.S. Army Mountain Warfare School and a variety of training sites.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 17:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010773
|VIRIN:
|260601-Z-WG583-3257
|Filename:
|DOD_111771782
|Length:
|00:04:49
|Location:
|JERICHO, VERMONT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Centennial Alliance: 100 Years of Ethan Allen Firing Range, by SGT Denis Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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