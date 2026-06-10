B-Roll: Marines with V2/5 and 1st LAR Conduct EOTG Mechanized Raid Course

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, and 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion both with 1st Marine Division, conduct a mechanized raid course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 8, 2026. Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, hosts mechanized raid training to develop advanced tactical skills and maintain readiness for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jordan Searls)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 17:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010772
|VIRIN:
|260610-M-BY711-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111771703
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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