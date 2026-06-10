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    B-Roll: Marines with V2/5 and 1st LAR Conduct EOTG Mechanized Raid Course

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jordan Searls 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, and 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion both with 1st Marine Division, conduct a mechanized raid course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 8, 2026. Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, hosts mechanized raid training to develop advanced tactical skills and maintain readiness for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jordan Searls)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 17:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010772
    VIRIN: 260610-M-BY711-1001
    Filename: DOD_111771703
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, B-Roll: Marines with V2/5 and 1st LAR Conduct EOTG Mechanized Raid Course, by LCpl Jordan Searls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    I MEF
    1st MarDiv
    Mech Raid
    EOTG
    Marines
    Camp Pendleton

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