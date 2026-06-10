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    B-Roll: Marines with V2/5 and 1st LAR Conduct EOTG Mechanized Raid Course

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    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Video by Sgt. Arianna Lindheimer 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, and 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion both with 1st Marine Division, conduct a mechanized raid course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 9, 2026. Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, hosts mechanized raid training to develop advanced tactical skills and maintain readiness for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Arianna Lindheimer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 16:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010767
    VIRIN: 260609-M-AL123-1001
    Filename: DOD_111771604
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, US

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    This work, B-Roll: Marines with V2/5 and 1st LAR Conduct EOTG Mechanized Raid Course, by Sgt Arianna Lindheimer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    I MEF, MECH RAID, Camp Pendleton, 1st MARDIV, EOTG, Marines

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