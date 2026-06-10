ATC integration b-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010762" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Squadron 2 fuel and maintain tactical airfield equipment while U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron land during exercise Ramstein Flag 26 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 11, 2026. The joint-service operations demonstrate seamless integration between Marine Corps expeditionary support teams and Air Force fighter squadrons, showcasing the future of mobile, lightweight airfield capabilities in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sierra Casteel)