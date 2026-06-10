U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Squadron 2 fuel and maintain tactical airfield equipment while U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron land during exercise Ramstein Flag 26 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 11, 2026. The joint-service operations demonstrate seamless integration between Marine Corps expeditionary support teams and Air Force fighter squadrons, showcasing the future of mobile, lightweight airfield capabilities in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sierra Casteel)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 16:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010762
|VIRIN:
|260611-F-KS548-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111771491
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ATC integration b-roll, by SrA Sierra Casteel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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