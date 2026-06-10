Soldiers honor Army's 251st birthday with run at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall

Service members from across the National Capital Region participated in the Army's 251st Birthday Run on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, June 12, 2026. The event was hosted by Secretary of the Army Daniel P. Driscoll, who was joined by Gen. Christopher C. LaNeve, Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer to mark 251 years of the United States Army's service to America. The run honored the Army's rich history while highlighting the strength, unity and camaraderie that service members share.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 16:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010760
|VIRIN:
|260612-A-QY819-5218
|Filename:
|DOD_111771468
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|FORT MYER, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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