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    Controlling the Skies RAFL26

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    PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FINLAND

    06.11.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Sierra Casteel 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Squadron 2 and U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing and 53rd Combat Operations squadron operate an Air Traffic Navigation, Integration and Coordination System during exercise Ramstein Flag 26 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 12, 2026. The joint-service operations demonstrate seamless integration between Marine Corps expeditionary support teams and Air Force fighter squadrons, showcasing the future of mobile, lightweight airfield capabilities in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sierra Casteel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 15:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1010756
    VIRIN: 260612-F-KS548-1004
    Filename: DOD_111771431
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FI

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    This work, Controlling the Skies RAFL26, by SrA Sierra Casteel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Ramstein Flag 26
    Ramstein Flag 26, 53rd COS, MACS-2, F-35A Lightning II, interoperability

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