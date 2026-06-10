U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Squadron 2 and U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing and 53rd Combat Operations squadron operate an Air Traffic Navigation, Integration and Coordination System during exercise Ramstein Flag 26 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 12, 2026. The joint-service operations demonstrate seamless integration between Marine Corps expeditionary support teams and Air Force fighter squadrons, showcasing the future of mobile, lightweight airfield capabilities in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sierra Casteel)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 15:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1010756
|VIRIN:
|260612-F-KS548-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111771431
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Controlling the Skies RAFL26, by SrA Sierra Casteel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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